Beverly police are investigating after person shot

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Beverly Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Saturday evening.

According to police, around 7:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Simon Street to reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, an officer found an individual who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital via medical helicopter, with their condition unknown as of now.

Police say that at this time that the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to the public.

Beverly police, alongside aid from Massachusetts State Police, are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

