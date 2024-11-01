‘The best experience’: Visitors flock from far and wide to experience Salem on Halloween

SALEM, Mass. — Not brush fires or unseasonably warm temperatures could quell the crowds in the Witch City on Halloween night.

From the South Shore to London, thousands of people from far and wide came to experience Salem in all its spooky glory.

“It’s the best, it’s the best experience we’ve ever done, it’s our bucket list,” one woman from England said.

A couple from Louisville, Kentucky dawned in their best Ricky Bobby attire called the experience “great.”

Boston 25 News cameras were rolling as visitors experienced the Halloween capital of the world show out for a night of fun and frights.

