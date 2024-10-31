Air quality, smoky smell concerns in Salem on Halloween after brush fires scorch hundreds of acres

SALEM, Mass. — Firefighters remain on high alert for brush fires across the state, especially on the North Shore, where hundreds of acres of land were scorched this week.

Two brush fires are out in Salem, but smoke is still lingering ahead of Salem’s haunted happenings with thousands of holiday revelers expected to make their way to the Witch City to celebrate Halloween.

The one hindrance they may have is air quality and the potential smell of smoke in the air. The EPA’s AirNow app is tracking Thursday’s air quality in Salem as “moderate” with an Air Quality Index of 55. Wednesday was considered “good” at 30 AQI.

This year’s Halloween has been clouded by the brush fires seen over the weekend and throughout this week. Those fires burned 17 acres of land at Traders Way and about 140 acres on Highland Ave.

Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne said rain on Tuesday into Wednesday helped with surface burn but wasn’t enough to end the fires completely. He said water needs to soak down about six inches to stop that spread.

Firefighters on Wednesday were reporting smoldering fires in the morning and worked throughout the day to put them out. When warmer temperatures return Thursday, and if wind picks up, they could have flare-ups to these brush fires.

Haunted Halloween events begin on Salem Common at noon. Front Street Lot Stage performances start at 6 p.m. Charlotte Forten Park also has a band taking the stage at 6 p.m. North River fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m.

If you plan on taking the MBTA’s commuter rail, the last train for Boston leaves Salem at 11:06 p.m., the train to Rockport is at 12:21 a.m., and Newburyport is at 12:30 a.m.

City officials warned revelers that Halloween is no time to drive into Salem, urging people to seek alternative routes.

They also reminded visitors that triple fines are in effect for all illegal behavior.

