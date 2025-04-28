Bertucci’s closes more Massachusetts restaurants after latest bankruptcy filing

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Bertucci’s, a Northboro-based restaurant chain that offers casual Italian dining, has closed more Massachusetts locations as part of its latest bankruptcy filing.

Restaurant locations in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover, Norwood, and Plymouth were shuttered in an effort “to mitigate losses” incurred by a Florida-based debtor, according to the filing. A location in Warwick, Rhode Island, was also closed.

“Despite some success with certain restaurants, the debtor has been severely hurt by the unanticipated deterioration of the US economy and lack of consumer demand for legacy casual dining brands,” the filing stated.

In 2022, the chain closed restaurants in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro, and North Attleboro after losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Ten restaurants remain open in Massachusetts: Chelmsford, Framingham, Hingham, Medford, Newton, Reading, Waltham, West Roxbury, Westboro, and a Pronto location on Tremont Street in Boston.

The first Bertucci’s restaurant opened in 1981 in Somerville.

