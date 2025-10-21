Beloved Massachusetts ice cream stand ‘forced to close’ after 15 years

WAREHAM, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts ice cream stand that sits a short distance from Cape Cod is "being forced to close," the business said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the owners of Perry’s Last Stand at 2704 Cranberry Highway in Wareham called the closure “unexpected and extremely surprising.”

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of our ice cream shop. After we had closed for the 2025 season, we received notification from our landlord (Bob Perry) that, after 15 years, our lease was not being renewed,” the post read. “This was completely unexpected and extremely surprising...We are truly saddened that we are being forced to close.”

Perry’s added, “We would like to thank all of our employees, loyal customers, and friends who have supported us over the last 15 years.”

It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of our ice cream shop. After we had closed for the 2025 season,... Posted by Perry's Last Stand on Sunday, October 19, 2025

Perry’s noted in the post that it will continue to operate its fleet of ice cream trucks in all the same towns and areas that they have historically operated.

The Facebook announcement generated thousands of comments and reactions from customers and former employees expressing sadness.

“I’m beyond sorry to hear this. I sincerely wish you guys the best with your future endeavors. Summer days in town won’t be the same,” one person wrote in a comment.

Perry’s said its ice cream trucks will start rolling out in spring 2026.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group