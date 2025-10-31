Beloved Mass. eatery opening 2nd location at Patriot Place in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Angel’s Cafe, a beloved American-Mediterranean eatery known for its organic ingredients and Middle Eastern specialties, is opening a second location at Patriot Place later this year.

Located in the North Marketplace near Achilito’s Taqueria and across from Tavolino, the new restaurant will offer a vibrant menu featuring falafel, shakshuka, sabich, hummus, and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Angel’s Cafe to Patriot Place,” said Patriot Place Vice President Brian Earley. “Their commitment to healthy, flavorful food makes them a perfect fit for our dining lineup.”

Guests can also enjoy a robust breakfast selection, hand-brewed coffee, and fresh, preservative-free lunch options.

“We work around the clock to make the freshest and healthiest food crafted from scratch with organic ingredients and look forward to sharing our flavorful dishes and delicious coffee with our new Patriot Place guests,” said Ohad Angel, Owner of Angel’s Cafe.

The original Angel’s Cafe is located in Sharon.

