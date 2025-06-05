Beloved Dedham teacher retires after more than four decades on the job

DEDHAM, Mass. — A beloved kindergarten teacher is calling it a career after more than four decades at the same school.

Mary Ellen Maloney from Dedham County Day School is retiring this week after 45 years on the job.

She was honored with a special assembly where current and former students, as well as family members, wished her well.

The moment may have been bittersweet, but for Maloney, it was time well spent.

“I didn’t know what to expect today,” she said. “I was just expecting an assembly and people would say goodbye. I didn’t know children from my second class would be here. I also taught their children...I had the honor of and the privilege of teaching their children.”

Maloney says she has spent her entire life around children and she doesn’t plan on stopping.

This summer, she’ll be spending time with her five grandchildren before welcoming a sixth in September.

