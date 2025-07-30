Crews rescue injured dog who couldn’t make it down NH mountain

GILFORD, N.H. — Crews rushed to rescue an injured dog stuck on the side of a mountain Sunday evening.

According to Gilford Fire officials, members of Group 2 responded to Mt. Belknap for a tired and injured dog who wasn’t able to make it down on his own.

Rescuers utilized carry-out equipment to carry the canine down the mountain and reunite him with his grateful owner.

“Man’s best friend deserved nothing less,” Gilford Firefighters Local 3517 wrote in a social media post.

