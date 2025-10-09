‘Been there for 26+ years’: Family items removed from gravesites at Barnstable cemetery

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Trinkets, teddy bears, and memories were all removed from the gravestones at Beechwood Cemetery in Barnstable this week. The move by the town, which was fueled by complaints and concerns of safety, left many frustrated, including Walter Sylvia.

“My whole family is here. My mom, my dad, my aunt, my grandma, and my uncle,” Sylvia said. “This is where I come to say ‘hi’ to them.”

Sylvia has regularly visited the burial sites of his family members at Beechwood Cemetery for decades, including his father who was a Barnstable police officer.

“Sometimes I sit here and have lunch with him,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia explained that his nieces and nephews had left little trinkets on their grandpa’s gravestone to remember his life and legacy, and they stayed there for many years, until last week, when he got a call from his sister.

“She said, ‘go look at dad’s grave, see if everything was there.,’” Sylvia remembered. “I came here, noticed everything was gone. They went over to Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit, looked out back and found my father’s stuff that was on the graves, that’s been there for 26+ years, on the ground, outside in the elements. I was angry.”

Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 272, Section 75 prohibit anyone from removing items from a burial lot without authority. However, since Beechwood Cemetery is run by Barnstable, the town has every right to remove the items, especially since their rules and regulations state that items like wind chimes, toys, pin wheels, and stuffed animals are not permitted.

On Sept. 27, the town posted on Facebook, letting the community know what was happening, but for people like Sylvia who don’t use Facebook or regularly check the town’s pages, he said it was a surprise.

“We had no idea they were doing this, and we don’t know why, we were never told why and we just want some answers as to why they did this,” Sylvia said.

Even more so, Syliva wants to know why these rules are only just now being enforced, after these items had served as a representation of the love his family had for his father for more than 25-years.

“I don’t know why, and I just want an answer,” Sylvia pleaded.

Communications Manager for the Barnstable Department of Public Works, Kelly Collopy, provided the following statement:

“The Town of Barnstable communicated the planned cemetery code enforcement via multiple channels, including official Town social media accounts, weekly Town newsletter, and the Town’s mobile app to ensure broad accessibility. We understand the sentimental value of decorative items placed by families, but the cemetery regulations are in place to ensure safety and maintain the integrity of the grounds. Over the years we’ve made a conscious effort to accommodate residents’ and visitors’ efforts, but recent complaints and concerns related to visitor and staff safety have required more diligent enforcement. We appreciate residents’ understanding as we work to balance tradition with responsible cemetery management.” — Kelly Collopy

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

