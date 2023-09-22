Bedford High School students found taking, sharing inappropriate photos of female classmates

BEDFORD, NH — A group of Bedford High School students have been allegedly taking pictures of girls’ body parts and then sharing them.

Bedford High School Principal Bob Jozokos sent an email to parents saying a group of 9th, and 10th-grade students, mostly boys have been taking pictures of 11th and 12th-grade girls’ buttocks and breasts without the girls’ knowledge, grading them, and sharing them with others.

Jozokos also said that some students are “making physical trading cards with those pictures, grades, and adding student names.

“This is absolutely inappropriate behavior and not expected of our students,” Jozokos said.

“The students involved with this behavior can expect to have a meeting with their parents here at school; a Saturday School, in-school suspension, or out-of-school suspension depending upon the level of their involvement; and a suspension from any athletic team or organization based on the procedures in the Athletic and Organizations Handbook,” Jozkos said.

School officials are asking parents to speak with their children about the issue and tell them to not participate in this misbehavior.

“Please also let your teen know that I take this sexual harassment very seriously and there is no place for it in our community,” Jozokos ended with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group