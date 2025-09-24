Battery inside scooter at Ludlow home explodes, prompts fire response

LUDLOW, Mass. — A lithium-ion battery inside a scooter inside a Ludlow home exploded on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to 56 Haviland Street around 3:53 p.m. to find flames pouring from several windows of the single-story, wood-framed house.

It took firefighters around 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire began when the battery pack from an electric scooter exploded in the kitchen.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said the battery had reportedly been failing to charge and an aftermarket charger purchased online had been put into use.

“Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we use every day at home, work, and school,” said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease. “It’s vitally important that we purchase, charge, and recycle these batteries safely to prevent incidents like this one. Fortunately, no one was injured in yesterday’s fire but the danger was very real.”

The state fire marshal’s office provided the following safety tips regarding lithium-ion batteries:

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery look for a safety certification mark from an independent lab such as UL or Intertek/ETL. This means it meets important safety standards.

