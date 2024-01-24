‘Vital initiative’: Cape Cod Hospital opens human donor milk depot

HYANNIS, Mass. — To bring awareness and increase access to milk donation across the Cape Cod region, a local hospital announced on Wednesday they’re opening a donor human milk depot.

The Family Birthplace at Cape Cod Hospital says they’ve partnered with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast to become an official donor.

A donor human milk depot is a community location where donors, after completing a comprehensive health screening, can drop off extra milk that their babies don’t need for shipment to Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.

These donations can be lifesaving for preterm infants, have proven to offer an array of health benefits to babies, and can be used as a bridge to breastfeeding for full-term healthy babies, according to health officials.

“Safe, pasteurized donor milk is a critical medical resource and one that requires the care, compassion and deep generosity of mothers lucky enough to have excess milk,” Deborah Youngblood, Chief Executive Officer of Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast, said. “In creating this milk depot, Cape Cod families now have an even easier way to collectively care for fragile babies who need their help. We are thrilled to partner with the Family Birthplace at Cape Cod Hospital on this vital initiative.”

Director of Women’s Health Services for Cape Cod Healthcare Jennifer Lacasse echoed a similar sentiment.

“This partnership and creation of a local milk depot signifies our deep commitment to the health and well-being of all families on Cape Cod,” she said.

Cape Cod Hospital’s newly added location will be the 8th donor human milk depot in Massachusetts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group