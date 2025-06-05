Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Cape Cod roadway was shut down for hours on Wednesday afternoon following a serious crash.

Falmouth Police say they responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Braeside Drive around 1:54 p.m.

According to officials, both drivers were transported to the Falmouth ER with serious injuries.

The roadway was shut down for hours and eventually reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group