Two arrested for intentionally setting fire that destroyed former Yarmouth Port Inn, officials say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a monthslong investigation into a 2024 fire that caused a Cape Cod restaurant to collapse.

22-year-old Jacob Ladner and 18-year-old Isabella Medeiros were arrested Monday afternoon on charges of burning a building, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and trespassing, according to State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

On November 3, 2024, companies responding to Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn on Route 6A for a report of a fire were met with heavy flames that kept firefighters from multiple towns on scene for hours.

The blaze spread quickly through the vacant building, threatening other buildings on the property along with an area of brush. It took all night, but the wind-fueled flames were eventually extinguished.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was evaluated at the scene. The restaurant, however, was a total loss.

“Firefighters were on scene fighting this fire for more than 10 hours, and we were extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” said Chief Enrique Arrascue. “Fire is dangerous, destructive, and unpredictable. This intentionally set fire put first responders, the public, and the perpetrators themselves in danger.”

Officials offered a $5,000 reward leading to information that could help with the arson investigation. After four months, Ladner and Medeiros were identified as suspects and taken into custody.

They will both be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

“These arrests were the result of painstaking work by Yarmouth Police detectives and State Police fire investigators with the support and assistance of the Yarmouth Fire Department,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon. “I want to thank the community and our residents for their patience as this process unfolded.”

