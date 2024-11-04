Massive fire breaks loose at a former Yarmouth Port Inn

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Fire crews are battling a massive fire taking place at a former Yarmouth Port Inn.

Calls came in at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a massive blaze at formerly Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn, as fire erupted from every direction.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Yarmouth Fire Department for additional information but has not heard back yet.

Crews are currently still battling the fire and have yet to release a response.

ANTHONY'S CUMMAQUID INN YARMOUTH PORT (David Curran)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

