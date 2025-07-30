Police searching for missing Cape Cod woman

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who hasn’t been heard from in weeks.

57-year-old Gretchen Fitzpatrick last spoke with her daughter on the phone on July 14, according to Barnstable Police.

Her 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack with a license plate number of 4THA92 was also seen traveling over the Sagamore Bridge.

Gretchen Fitzpatrick missing vehicle (Barnstable Police Department)

A day later on July 15, Fitzpatrick was spotted in Lincoln, Maine, but has not been seen since.

She is described as a 5′9″ woman with brown hair, blue eyes, and a medium build. Police don’t know what she was wearing last before her disappearance.

Any information about Fitzpatrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Andrew Johnson at 298@barnstablepolice.gov or 774-487-6900.

According to investigators, Fitzpatrick is known to travel off Cape Cod and out of state.

