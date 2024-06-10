Barnstable County corrections officer arraigned for allegedly beating inmate in his care

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Barnstable County deputy corrections officer faced a judge on Monday for charges related to an alleged assault of an inmate in May.

38-year-old Gregory Djaoen of New Bedford was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on two counts of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness.

On May 25 and 26, Djaoen was accused of beating up a former inmate at the Barnstable House of Corrections. Investigators say there is security video of the incident.

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley, who attended Monday’s arraignment, says she condemns “in the strongest language possible” the allegations against the corrections officer.

“While the mission of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is corrections, rehabilitation and treatment, the foundation of that mission is keeping those in our custody – and our brave and dedicated staff – safe,” she said. “When one of our own violates our obligation, it endangers everyone connected with the organization.”

Judge Lisa F. Edmonds continued Djaoen’s criminal case until August 6.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and was also had his license to carry suspended by New Bedford Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

