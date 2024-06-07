Cape Cod corrections officer arrested for allegedly abusing inmate

BOURNE, Mass. — A deputy corrections officer from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting an inmate in his care last month.

Gregory Djaoen, 38, of New Bedford, is charged with two counts of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault, and intimidation of a witness.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois says his office became aware of a possible assault and battery at the Barnstable House of Corrections on June 2 just after 5:15 p.m.

According to investigators, a former inmate reported being assaulted by Djaoen on May 25 and 26. Officials say there is security video of the incident, although it is not being released at this time.

Djaoen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The DA’s office also requested that New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira suspend Djaoen’s license to carry a firearm in light of the charges.

Djaoen will be arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

