Director, others suspended amid allegations of misconduct at Cape Cod police academy

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway at the new police academy on Cape Cod following allegations of misconduct by multiple staff members.

According to the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC), East Falmouth Academy Director Christopher Donelan and Academy Coordinator Edward Dunne have been suspended and all staff instructors were “temporarily removed” from their positions pending an investigation into “inappropriate conduct” between staff and student officers.

The suspensions stem from an incident the MPTC says they were alerted to on February 26.

Details of the alleged misconduct were not immediately available, but the letter stated, “Any form of hazing, harassment or misconduct is unequivocally unacceptable and goes against our core values of integrity, respect and professionalism.”

After reviewing and collecting documentation, on February 27, the MPTC sent a letter to several local police chiefs alerting them of their investigation and asking if their student officers knew of anything.

On the same day, all staff instructors at the East Falmouth academy were temporarily removed from their positions and replaced with personnel from another MPTC academy, according to the letter.

“The safety, well-being and ethical development of our recruits is our top priority,” the MPTC’s letter read. “We are reinforcing our policies, training and oversight to ensure that the highest standards of professional and accountability are upheld.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

MPTC academies trains recruits to work at local police and other departments including.

Recruits are typically “sponsored” by local police departments that intend to hire them when they graduate.

The East Falmouth academy is one of seven operated by MPTC. It was recently built to serve recruits who live on the Cape and Islands.

The other academies are in Boylston, Holyoke, Lynnfield, Plymouth, Randolph and Haverhill.

A cached version of a state website that lists “MPTC ROC Police Academy Schedules” indicates the first Cape based recruit class entered full time training in January and graduation is scheduled in June.

There’s been heightened focus on police training in Massachusetts since the death Enrique Delgado Garcia.

He died in September from injuries he suffered during a boxing match at the Massachusetts State Police academy in New Braintree.

An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

The full letter the MPTC sent to local chiefs can be read below:

