Bankrupt Steward Health Care abandoning Norwood Hospital, closing affiliated facilities

NORWOOD, Mass. — Steward Health Care said Monday in a notice filed in bankruptcy court that it is abandoning Norwood Hospital and closing three affiliated facilities in the coming weeks.

Norwood Hospital has been closed since 2020 due to severe flood damage. Medical Properties Trust has been rebuilding the hospital.

Video of the flooding showed water rushing through the hospital and vehicles underwater in the parking lot.

In September, Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco said he was hopeful to find a new operator for the hospital amid Steward’s bankruptcy proceedings.

The proposed closure date for Norwood Hospital, located at 800 Washington Street, is November 5. That’s also when the hospital’s license to operate is slated to expire, according to the abandonment filing.

Tim Foley, Executive Vice President at 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, blasted Steward over the news of the abandonment filing.

“Norwood Hospital’s healthcare workers and our patients have already experienced so much disruption over the past four years. Our communities cannot afford to have yet another obstacle placed in the way of the high-quality healthcare we all deserve,” Foley said in a statement. “Medical Properties Trust, Steward’s partner in the financial mismanagement that created this crisis, and its mortgage lender, Apollo Global Management, cannot be allowed to determine the future of care for Norwood.”

Steward is also closing three Norwood Hospital satellite facilities that provide cancer care and medical imaging services:

Norwood Performance Therapy at 1343 Providence Highway in Norwood

Norwood Hospital Cancer Care Center at 70 Walnut Street in Foxboro

Guild Imaging Center of Norwood Hospital at 825 Washington Street in Norwood

These three facilities have also been marked to close no later than November 5.

The impacted facilities are now working to “discharge patients in the ordinary course, identify appropriate alternative locations for any outpatients who will need ongoing care, and arrange for transfer,” according to the filing.

“The majority of current outpatients will complete their treatment prior to the closure date and, if necessary, be provided with information and assistance to make follow-up appointments with replacement providers,” the filing stated.

Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. In August, Steward announced agreements to sell its hospitals that survived bankruptcy.

Steward’s Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer and Carney Hospital in Dorchester closed on Aug. 31.

Five of Steward’s Massachusetts hospitals have since been transitioned to new operators, marking a “new chapter for health care” in the Bay State.

The U.S. Senate recently approved a resolution intended to hold Steward CEO Ralph de la Torre in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a Senate panel. He has since stepped down from his role.

Massachusetts has committed about half a billion dollars to see Steward exit the Bay State’s healthcare landscape as it continues through the bankruptcy process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

