‘Freed from greed’: Steward hospitals in Mass. transitioned to new operators, Gov. Healey says

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday announced that five of bankrupt Steward Health Care’s hospitals have been transitioned to new operators, marking a “new chapter for health care” in the Bay State.

Lawrence General Hospital is officially the new operator for both campuses of Holy Family in Haverhill and Methuen, Lifespan is the new operator of Morton Hospital in Taunton and Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, and Boston Medical Center is the new operator for Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, according to Healey.

“Today, these hospitals are freed from Steward’s greed and mismanagement, and start fresh with established, reputable and local operators,” Healey said in a statement. “They are ready to not only keep these hospitals going but to enhance the care they provide and strengthen the communities that depend on them.”

While the hospital groups have not yet issued statements confirming the finalized acquisitions, Healey credited the work state leaders put in to save the hospitals, preserve patient care for hundreds of thousands of residents, and save countless jobs.

“We started this process under the threat of losing seven hospitals, but thanks to the dedicated leadership of Secretary Kate Walsh, Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, our partners in the Legislature and labor, we’ve saved access to health care for hundreds of thousands of patients and saved 13,000 jobs,” Healey added.

Last week, Healey formally seized St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center through eminent domain to keep the hospital open.

Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. In August, Steward announced agreements to sell its hospitals that survived bankruptcy.

Steward’s Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer and Carney Hospital in Dorchester closed on Aug. 31 but Healey said her administration has since launched working groups focused on stabilizing and revitalizing health care in communities impacted by the closures.

Steward also announced over the weekend that CEO Ralph de la Torre will step down from his role on Tuesday. The announcement came just days after the U.S. Senate approved a resolution intended to hold de la Torre in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a Senate panel.

Massachusetts has committed about half a billion dollars to see Steward exit the Bay State’s healthcare landscape as it continues through the bankruptcy process.

