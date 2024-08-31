‘Feel like something died’: 2 Massachusetts hospitals close for good after decades of service

BOSTON — Tears fell from some employee’s faces as they walked out the doors of Carney Hospital in Dorchester for the last time Saturday morning.

“I just feel like something died,” said Maureen Rate, a former employee.

“It’s a shell, there’s nothing left in there,” said Maryanne Murphy, another former employee.

Steward Health Care closed Carney Hospital along with Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer after it couldn’t find qualified bidders and declared bankruptcy.

“It was a recipe for disaster right from the beginning,” said Karl Odom, a former employee, “This hospital has a value in the community we see people that maybe their own family doesn’t want but we’re with them at 2 a.m.

Some employees who spent four decades working in Dorchester mourned the end of an era.

“After 45 years I’ll just do something different now,” said Rate, “I have 13 brothers and sisters and 12 of us worked here plus my father.”

Some people looked back on fond memories they had there.

“The nuns used to have some great parties up on the 8th floor…somehow the Christmas tree was always knocked over, I don’t know what was in the punch,” said Murphy.

Some former employees said they’re angry.

“When a price is put on a thing like the real estate people did, now it makes it difficult for somebody else to come in and say oh you know that does has a value,” said Odom.

Other people said they just feel extreme sadness.

“I’ve been here for 42 years my whole life was here so I feel that the Steward kind of took my family and blew it up like if someone dropped a bomb on your family,” said Barbara Sampson, former employee, “I thought we were going to be saved and I wish to god we could.”

