Baltimore bridge collapse investigation leads to recommendations for Cape Cod, Tobin bridges

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued recommendations Thursday afternoon to 19 states, including Massachusetts, while discussing their findings in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore almost a year ago.

The recommendation involved the reexamination of 68 bridges over major waterways due to their vulnerability to a vessel strike.

The Tobin, Sagamore, and Bourne Bridges were all identified as being varying degrees vulnerable.

The NTSB recommended these bridges be evaluated to see whether they’re above the acceptable level of risk set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

States are urged to contact the NTSB if they find the recommended bridges probability of collapse are above the AASHTO’s threshold, although a bridge’s name being on the list does not necessarily constitute concern for certain collapse.

NTSB bridge evaluation recommendations

Wednesday will mark the 1-year anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that killed 6 people, all part of a road maintenance team working on the bridge when it was hit by a ship.

The NTSB said the collapse may have been prevented had state authorities conducted a review.

“We concluded in our report that had the MDTA conducted a vulnerability assessment report of the Key bridge, based on recent vessel traffic, the MDTA would have been able to proactively identify strategies to reduce the risk of a collapse and loss of lives associated with a vessel collision with the bridge,” Chairman of the NTSB Jennifer Homendy said.

Lawsuit FILE PHOTO: In this aerial view, a steel truss from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge that was pinning the container ship Dali in place was detached from the ship using a controlled detonation of explosives in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. An estimated 500-foot section of the bridge weighing 8-12 million pounds was removed by controlled demolition in the final stage of wreckage removal for the ship to be moved into port. On March 26th the Dali crashed into the Key Bridge causing it to collapse killing six construction workers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group