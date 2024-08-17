Ball from Tom Brady’s last pass as a Patriot is up for auction

Ever wanted to own a moment of New England Patriot’s infamy?

The ball from Tom Brady’s last pass as a Patriot is on the auction block, courtesy of the man who took it to the house the other way.

Trailing 14-13 and backed up into their endzone with 15 seconds remaining, the Patriots were staring down an early playoff exit to the 9-7 Tennesse Titans in a January 4, 2020 Wild Card showdown. Brady tried to fire a quick pass to wide receiver Mohammed Sanu but the ball was batted by Titans DB Tramaine Brock up into the air - where it was caught by Brady’s former teammate Logan Ryan.

Want to own a piece of history? The last ball @TomBrady ever threw for the @Patriots is up for auction by the guy who picked it off and returned it for a TD, @RealLoganRyan.



Ryan scampered into the endzone, capping the 20-13 playoff upset at Gillette with a pick-six. Two months later, Brady announced he would not return to New England as a free agent, marking the end of 20 years of Foxboro football dominance with a whimper.

The football, up for bidding at the Goldin auction website, comes with a letter of authenticity, a Letter of Provenance from Ryan and is signed by Brady.

While Ryan will forever be known as the man who closed the door on the Patriots’ dynasty, the Rutgers product had already earned a legacy of his own in New England as a utility defensive back on the 2014 and 2016 Patriots Super Bowl teams.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward Ryan’s Animal Rescue Foundation.

“Teamed up with @GoldinCo to make sure @TomBrady last pass as a patriot will go towards a good cause,” Ryan wrote on social media.

