B.A.A. Half Marathon kicks off in-person for first time since 2019

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon returned in-person Sunday for the first time since 2019, starting and ending in Franklin Park.

A field of 9,000 runners representing 46 states and 95 countries were set to participate.

Among them are Olympians and previous Boston Marathon winners.

For the first time ever, the half marathon will feature a Para Athletics Division for racers with lower limbs, upper limbs, and visual impairments.

The half marathon will serve as a warm up for more than 250 runners who are also signed up to participate in the 2023 Boston Marathon in April.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund have partnered with the B.A.A. Half Marathon since 2003 as the race’s presenting sponsor and exclusive charity team.

Since 2003, Dana-Farber runners have collectively raised more than $8 million to support cancer research.

This year, a team of 400 athletes has already raised nearly $350,000 for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

