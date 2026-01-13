Avon police investigating after shots fired

AVON, MASS. — The Avon Police Department is actively investigating an alleged shots fired incident that happened on Tuesday night.

Around 10:41 p.m., according to police, the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communication Center received a report from an area resident who reported hearing gunshots in the area of Connolly Road.

Avon Police responded and found numerous shell casings in the area of Overlook and Connolly Roads.

The preliminary investigation, according to officials, indicates area residents observed a red sedan traveling west on Connolly Road around the time of the incident.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north onto East Main Street.

The incident is now under investigation by the Avon Police Department.

Police are asking residents who may have heard or observed anything in the area to contact officials and check their security cameras.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group