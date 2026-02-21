Avalanche victim from Rochester described as sweet, kind girl

ROCHESTER, MASS. — Rochester Memorial School is offering support services and counseling after an 11-year-old student was killed in an avalanche while on a family ski vacation.

The mother of Madelyn Eitas shared with Boston 25 news that her daughter was a sweet, silly, and kind child.

Madelyn loved her family and friends, as well as playing soccer and dancing, according to her mom.

Police said Madelyn was skiing with family near the Brighton Ski Resort in Utah Thursday when the avalanche happened around 12:30 in the afternoon.

First responders arrived on scene to family and 20 other people searching for Madelyn.

Police said she was trapped under the snow for 30 minutes.

Madelyn’s brother “heroically” used an application to find her.

Once Madelyn was found, life-saving measures were performed, and she was taken to the hospital where she died.

Rochester Memorial School said the loss of Madelyn is devastating news for the community.

“I sympathize with the family,” resident Dana Tripp said. “It’s very tough for the family and the community around it.”

In a statement, the Old Rochester Regional Superintendent said the school district is focusing on those who are now grieving.

Students and staff return from February break on Monday.

Rochester Police Chief Michael Assad Jr. said in part in a statement Saturday:

“Madelyn, a young member of our Rochester community, lost her life in an avalanche while on vacation with her family in Utah. There are simply no words that can fully capture the weight of this loss or the heartbreak her family is experiencing. A life so young, full of promise, kindness, and joy, taken far too soon. As Chief of Police-and more importantly, as a member of this close-knit community-I am asking each of us to come together during this incredibly difficult time. Rochester has always been a town that shows up. We show up for our neighbors. We show up in times of need. And right now, the Eitas family needs us.” — Chief of Police Michael Assad

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

