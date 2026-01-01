Authorities seek public’s help after beheaded birds dumped off Dedham bridge

DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities in a Massachusetts town are turning to the public for help after several birds were beheaded and dumped off a bridge onto the ice-covered water below.

Dedham Animal Control says a variety of domestic birds were beheaded and thrown onto the ice of the Mother Brook Reservation along Sawmill Lane on either Dec. 27 or 28.

“We believe this activity took place over this past weekend,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “We would like to speak with those involved to understand the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the act is urged to contact 781-751-9106.

