Authorities responding after floor collapse at NH wedding venue leaves ‘multiple injured’

TAMWORTH, NH — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is responding to a wedding venue in the town of Tamworth after they say multiple people were injured when a floor collapsed.

The venue is located in the area of 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road. The Fire Marshal’s office also says that, “There are reports of multiple injuries.”

Members of the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office are responding to Philbrook Neighborhood Road in Tamworth to investigate a reported floor collapse at a wedding venue. There are reports of multiple injuries. At this time, media inquiries should be directed to the Town of Tamworth. pic.twitter.com/FdxYMx8Qm6 — NH State Fire Marshal's Office (@nhsfmo) March 21, 2026

According to Tamworth police, the road has been closed off, and they are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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