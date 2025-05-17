Authorities release identity of man shot by police in Pelham, N.H.

PELHAM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has identified a man involved in an overnight police shooting.

On the evening of Friday, May 16, police responded to a residence on Nashua Road for a report of a resident in mental distress.

Upon arrival, police found 33-year-old Sheldon Brockelbank at the residence. Brockelbank fired a handgun numerous times at officers. Officers then shot Brockelbank, injuring him.

Brockelbank has been taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. He has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with the shooting.

No law enforcement officers were injured, and their identities will be withheld pending formal interviews.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

