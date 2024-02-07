DA: ‘Suspected fatality’ after home’s foundation collapses in Hanson

HANSON, Mass — One person is believed to be dead after the foundation of a home under construction in Hanson partially collapsed Wednesday.

Rescue teams responded to the construction site on Dwight Street to rescue the trapped worker, Kingston fire officials posted on Facebook.

Video from the scene showed police officers, firefighters, and rescue crews gathered at the home.

A spokesperson for the Plymouth Country District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 that state and local police were responding to the “suspected fatality.”

Hanover firefighters also responded to the incident, the fire department posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

