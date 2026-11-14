Good Samaritans provide medical aid to 75-year-old Hanson woman seriously hurt in Rockland crash

Police are crediting several good samaritans who stepped in and gave medical treatment to a woman involved in a crash in Rockland Saturday morning.

A 2018 Nissan SUV that was being driven by a 75-year-old Hanson woman was traveling south on Beech Street when she lost control of the car and struck two other vehicles.

Rockland police say several people then jumped in and immediately began giving the 75-year-old medical treatment for her serious injuries.

The woman was then driven to South Shore Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation by the Rockland Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.

“The Rockland Police Department would like to recognize and thank the good Samaritans who stopped to assist at the scene. Their willingness to help others in a time of need is a reminder of the compassion and kindness within our community,” Rockland police said in a post on social media.

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