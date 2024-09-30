Authorities investigating death of inmate at Massachusetts Treatment Center

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.

Staff at the medium-security facility found an incarcerated individual “unresponsive and suffering from wounds” just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, a spokesman for the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Monday.

The 34-year-old inmate, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a fight with another inmate, who assaulted him with a “closed fist,” according to the EOPSS spokesman.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction, Massachusetts State Police, and the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

The MTC separately houses “criminally sentenced male inmates identified as sex offenders and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons,” the state’s website indicates.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

