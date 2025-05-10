Fugitive convicted of murder in Brazil arrested in Massachusetts, ICE says

MILFORD, Mass. — A fugitive convicted of murder in Brazil has been arrested in Massachusetts, federal immigration authorities said.

Fernando Antonio Vieira-Martins, 34, of Brazil, was arrested by federal officers in Milford on May 1, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Vieira-Martins is wanted by authorities in his native country of Brazil to serve a sentence following his conviction for murder. Officers with ICE Boston and agents with FBI Boston made the arrest. `````````````````````

“Fernando Antonio Vieira-Martins murdered someone in his home country and attempted to subvert justice by fleeing to the United States,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “He represents a significant hazard to the residents of Massachusetts.”

Brazilian authorities convicted Vieira-Martins of murder on June 29, 2022, and sentenced him to 24 years and nine months in prison.

Fernando Antonio Vieira-Martins (ICE)

He fled Brazil after that conviction, Hyde said.

Vieira-Martins illegally entered the United States on March 9, 2023, near Calexico, California, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, Hyde said.

On May 10, 2023, Brazilian authorities issued a criminal arrest warrant for Vieira-Martins for failure to serve a sentence for a murder conviction.

Vieira-Martins remains in federal custody, where he will remain pending removal proceedings, Hyde said.

“While some in New England may be perfectly fine with criminal alien offenders settling in our communities, ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our law-abiding public by arresting and removing such criminal alien threats to our neighbors,” Hyde said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

