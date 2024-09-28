3 inmates to face charges in connection with brutal attack at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center

LANCASTER, Mass. — Three inmates will face charges in connection with a violent attack on corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center earlier this month, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced Saturday.

The assault, which happened around 6:20 p.m., sent five officers to the hospital, including one who was “repeatedly stabbed about 12 times,” according to authorities.

The three inmates charged are as follows:

Jose R. Crespo, 39, is charged with mayhem, armed assault to murder and assault to murder.

Heriberto Rivera-Negron, 36, is charged with Mayhem, Armed Assault to Murder and Assault to Murder.

Jeffrey Tapia, 30, is charged with Mayhem, Armed Assault to Murder and Assault to Murder.

The stunning footage shows an inmate swinging at the head of an unsuspecting officer. Moments later, another inmate joins in on the assault.

New video shows gruesome stabbing attack inside Souza Baranowski Correctional Center

The scuffle continues for about a minute until other officers arrive.

According to officials, two corrections officers were stabbed multiple times by the incarcerated individuals and three additional corrections officers were injured responding to the assault.

“Attacks against our officers will not be tolerated and the serious charges filed against the three individuals demonstrates that the Massachusetts Department of Correction will take action,” interim Department of Corrections Commissioner Shawn Jenkins said Saturday. “This type of violence is unacceptable and now those involved will be held accountable in the court of law. We have and will continue to make the safety and health of our Correctional Officers a priority and appreciate their dedication to the DOC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Our investigators worked tirelessly since the incident occurred to bring these charges forward.”

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the attack.

Crespo’s arraignment is scheduled for October 11. Rivera-Negron’s arraignment is scheduled for October 10. Tapia will be arraigned on October 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group