Authorities investigating after person dies following shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — One person is dead following a shooting stemming from an altercation at an apartment complex in Lowell, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The DA’s office says the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Pawtucket Boulevard.

An initial investigation indicates that prior to the shooting, two men “who were familiar with each other” got into an altercation. Both of the men had firearms on them when one of the men suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away.

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The other man involved in the altercation remained on scene.

Authorities say that there is no threat to the public.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and Lowell Police,” the DA’s office wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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