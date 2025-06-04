State Police identify woman found dead in Maine home as death investigation continues

LEWISTON, Maine — State Police on Wednesday identified a woman who was found dead in a home in Lewiston on Monday.

Melissa Donoghue, 42, of Lewiston, was found inside a home on Old Greene Road on Monday morning, state police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lewiston Police responded to the home at 5:10 a.m. Monday for a death investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday. However, the “cause and manner of death are being withheld at this time as the investigation remains ongoing,” state police said.

“There is no threat to the public,” state police said Wednesday.

Additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

