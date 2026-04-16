Four-year-old boy in stable condition after falling from seventh-floor window

WORCESTER, Mass. — A four-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling from the seventh-floor window of a building in Worcester.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.in the area of Country Club Boulevard, where police say the child fell from the building.

The child was conscious, alert, breathing, and crying when being brought to the hospital.

At this time, the Worcester Crime Scene Unit and Detective Bureau are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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