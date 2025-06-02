Investigation underway after woman found dead at home in Maine, state police say

LEWISTON, Maine — An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Lewiston, state police said Monday.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public,” state police said in a statement Monday night.

Hours earlier, at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Lewiston Police responded to a home on Old Greene Road for a death investigation.

Lewiston Police officers requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South.

Both agencies began investigating the death of the 42-year-old woman at the residence, state police said.

Her body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Lewiston, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

