Authorities identify victim related to suspicious death in Laconia, New Hampshire

LACONIA, NH — Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the victim related to a suspicious death at an apartment in Laconia, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella reports that 62-year-old John Anderson was found dead inside his residence at 217 South Main Street, Apartment 1, after Laconia police conducted a welfare check just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities also added that an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police tip line at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Authorities are also asking anyone with information on the victims’ whereabouts and activities, and any activity at the residence, on or between April 12, 2026, and April 14, 2026,” to reach out.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group