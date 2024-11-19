Authorities identify man struck, killed by vehicle in Randolph

Authorities have identified the man struck, and killed by a vehicle in Randolph.

Alexander Archie, 56, of Brockton was hit by a Toyota 4 Runner SUV on Sunday in the area of North Main Street near Gordon Street around 10:30 p.m. a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

The man was rushed to Milton Hospital by Randolph paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota 4 Runner stayed at the scene, official says.

The DA’s office says no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

