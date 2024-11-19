Local

Authorities identify man struck, killed by vehicle in Randolph

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Police lights

Authorities identify man struck, killed by vehicle in Randolph Authorities identify man struck, killed by vehicle in Randolph (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Authorities have identified the man struck, and killed by a vehicle in Randolph.

Alexander Archie, 56, of Brockton was hit by a Toyota 4 Runner SUV on Sunday in the area of North Main Street near Gordon Street around 10:30 p.m. a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

The man was rushed to Milton Hospital by Randolph paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota 4 Runner stayed at the scene, official says.

The DA’s office says no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read