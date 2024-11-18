Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Randolph

A 56-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Randolph late Sunday night, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced Monday,

The crash victim was hit by a Toyota 4 Runner SUV in the area of North Main Street near Gordon Street around 10:30 p.m. a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

The man was rushed to Milton Hospital by Randolph paramedics.

The driver of the Toyota 4 Runner stayed at the scene, official says.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene and are assisting the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Randolph Police with the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident.

The DA’s office says no charges have been filed.

