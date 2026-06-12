Authorities identify man pulled from Ames Pond in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man pulled from a pond in Stoughton.

Anderson Teixeira Goncalves, 20, of Taunton, died after going underwater while kayaking at Ames Pond in Stoughton on Thursday afternoon.

Kayaker hospitalized following search efforts in Stoughton pond

The Stoughton Fire Department was called to the pond just after 2:30 p.m. after several teens reported that their friend had disappeared beneath the water.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, the incident drew a significant emergency response, including assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and Plymouth County dive teams.

Goncalves was pulled an hour and a half later and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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