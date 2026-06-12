New Hampshire woman arrested after leading troopers on multi-town chase

A New Hampshire woman is set to face charges after leading state troopers on a multi-town chase Thursday.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, New Hampshire state troopers say a car failed to pull over for local police in Hampton.

Troopers tracked down the car on Route 101 and attempted to pull the car over but instead the driver took off and led police on a chase.

Video shared with Boston 25 shows the vehicle racing down the highway with a score of police cruisers in pursuit.

The car eventually drove into Auburn, where the driver, whom police identify as 45-year-old Kathleen Feeney, hit another car before being stopped by tire deflation devices.

Feeney is facing charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor charges of disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, criminal mischief, and a violation of reckless operation.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampton District Court on Friday.

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