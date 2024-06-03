Authorities identify man killed in police-involved shooting outside Lowe’s in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — A man armed with a handgun outside a Lowe’s store in Nashua has died after he was shot by responding police officers on Sunday night, the attorney general said.

The man was identified by authorities on Monday afternoon as 41-year-old Ryan Prudhomme of Pelham, New Hampshire. An autopsy revealed Prudhomme’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Police were seen in the parking lot of the Lowe’s home improvement store on Monday morning, close to where Sunday night’s shooting occurred.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Nashua Police officers responded to the area of the Lowe’s at 143 Daniel Webster Highway.

The officers responded to the store after receiving a report from police in the town of Pelham, about a 20-minute drive east of Nashua, about an armed man who was last seen leaving his Pelham home earlier Sunday night, Formella said.

Officers responding to the Lowe’s store encountered the armed man outside of the store, with a handgun.

During this encounter, two officers “ultimately discharged less-lethal munitions, and one officer discharged a firearm,” Formella said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, Formella said.

Details about why the man went to the Lowe’s with a handgun and the circumstances that resulted in Sunday’s shooting were unclear Monday morning.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The officers involved in the incident will not be identified until formal interviews take place, which is expected to occur sometime in the next 5 to 10 days, Formella said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

