Authorities identify man killed in mobile home fire in Unity, NH

UNITY, NH — Authorities have identified the man killed in a mobile home fire in Unity, NH, on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., crews were called to investigate an outside fire at 299 Quaker City Road in Unity.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home fully in flames, prompting firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Michael Maco, 75, of Unity was found inside the mobile home and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mutual aid from Charlestown, Goshen, Newport, Claremont, Acworth, and Lempster responded to the scene, alongside members of the Marlow Fire and EMS.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional information is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

