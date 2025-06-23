Investigation underway after one person dead in mobile home fire in Unity

UNITY, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal, alongside the Unity Fire Chief, announced a joint investigation after a person died following a mobile home fire.

On Sunday, around 6 PM, members of the Unity Fire Department were dispatched to investigate an outside fire at 299 Quaker City Road in Unity.

Once on the scene, crews found a mobile home fully in flames, prompting firefighters to immediately battle the flames.

Mutual aid from Charlestown, Goshen, Newport, Claremont, Acworth, and Lempster responded to the scene, alongside members of the Marlow Fire and EMS.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located one person inside the mobile home.

The victim was pronounced deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to verify their identity and confirm their cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

