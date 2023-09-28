Authorities identify 3 family members killed in 4-vehicle wreck in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The three people who were killed in a four-vehicle wreck in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon were members of the same family, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Main Street near the intersection of Hooksett Road in Hooksett around 1:20 p.m. found a 2020 Nissan Rouge, a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2020 GMC Savana Van, and a 2017 Toyota Camry that had all collided, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

The driver of the Rogue, 68-year-old Farmington resident Linda Leclair, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two passengers in Leclair’s vehicle, her 66-year-old sister, April Miliner, and April’s husband, 70-year-old Gary Miliner, both of Sanbornville, were also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hooksett police said a preliminary investigation indicated that Leclair was driving north on Hooksett Road near Morse Drive when her vehicle sideswiped the Camry and GMC van. Leclair then continued left onto Main Street, where her vehicle rear-ended the Jeep before slamming into a large tree stump.

The operator of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries. The drivers of the GMC van and the Toyota were not hurt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hooksett police at 603-624-1560.

