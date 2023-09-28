Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Hooksett, N.H., police say

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Hooksett police said around 1:20 p.m., they responded to a serious crash on Main Street at the intersection of Hooksett Road, also known as Route 3.

Officers found four vehicles involved, a 2020 Nissan Rouge, a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2020 GMC Savana Van, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan was going north on Hooksett Road near Morse Drive when it side-swiped the Toyota. The Nissan kept going north on Hooksett Road, where it side-swiped the GMC van at the intersection of Hooksett Road and Main Street.

The Nissan continued onto Main Street, where it rear-ended the Jeep before crossing the road and hitting a large tree stump on the southbound shoulder of the street, police said.

The driver and two passengers in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, police said. The names of the three people killed were not released.

The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries and the drivers of the GMC van and the Toyota were not hurt, police said.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information or who witnessed it is asked to contact police at 603-624-1560.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

