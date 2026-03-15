Authorities: 22-year-old kayaker dies after overturning in Wellfleet

WELFLEET, Mass. — A 22-year-old man died after his kayak overturned last night, according to authorities.

The Wellfleet Fire Department said they were notified of a kayaker in distress, around 6 p.m. The kayaker was reportedly wearing a green life jacket, and the kayak was blue and drifting in the current.

The Wellfleet Harbormaster deployed two boats staffed by Harbormaster and Fire Department personnel, while the Eastham Harbormaster also responded with a boat to assist in the water search.

Shoreline searches were conducted with help from the Wellfleet Shellfish Warden.

Authorities were notified the kayaker was wearing a green life jacket, and the kayak was blue.

Additional aerial support came from Eastham Police and the Truro Fire Department using drones. The United States Coast Guard also responded and deployed a helicopter.

At approximately 8:02 p.m., the kayaker was located in the water and transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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